Again Modi B.C & M.C planning to attack on Azad Kashmir , Israel is supporting India and few more countries and a Super Power.



Modi is just like injured loin after humiliation and defeat in first attack , Modi wanted to gain the political milage in election at any cost , we all know also mentioned by PM .



Pakistan all armed forces are on red alert ... I have no doubt about it.



Why Media is silent ...This is my question .



Pakistan nation and leadership should be ready for war . We should store food medicines for long term war.



Usage of Nukes is also possible from both sides .



Please share your thoughts ....

Click to expand...