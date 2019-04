Because we share many of the same ethnic groups with Afghanistan (most notably Pashtuns), our western regions have often been associated with that region, and these figures are respected as Muslim heroes where as Indians get triggered anytime their names are even mentioned.



And the culture of the Mughals is probably the closest to modern day Pakistan's out of any pre-Pakistan entity in history. Lahore was also one of their most major cities, and many people from what is now Pakistan worked in that empire, and many other Pakistanis are descended from people who held high positions in the empire.



Syed Ahmad Khan himself was descended from a long line of Mughal aristocrats and was born/raised in Delhi when it was still under Mughal rule.

