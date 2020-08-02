All about CPEC from Obortunity

Main Link: https://obortunity.org/ This is Pakistani source - regularly updated and contain much content in relation to its theme. Power Projects & Highways Under CPEC These are the major highways and power projects mapped, under CPEC. These contain Coal, Solar, Wind and Hydro based power generation. 4 Major Highway Routes are also mapped such as Central, Northern, Eastern and Western. CPEC Long Term Master Plan This map includes zones for trade, business development, logistics, resource exploration, ecological exploration etc. It also highlights the passageways for short term, middle or long-term routes, major traffic lines, and border for core region as well. CPEC Investment Breakdown CPEC Projects are based on 65% Energy based, 18% Infrastructure based, 15% Railway based and 2% Gwadar based on the estimated 62 billion dollar investment by China. CPEC Vision 2030 CPEC projection of 2030 is to accumulate investment of 150 billion dollars and above, highest foreign direct investment by China, 1000s of companies flocking to Pakistan, Mandarin Language becomes an essential skill set, China becomes the largest importer of labor and Pakistan becomes the largest industrial hub of South Asia. CPEC Special Economic Zones Mapped Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3), Faisalabad Bostan Industrial Zone China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji Development of Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mills Land at Port Qasim near Karachi ICT Model Industrial Zone, Islamabad Mohmand Marble City Moqpondass SEZ Gilgit-Baltistan Rashakai Economic Zone Special Economic Zone at Mirpur, AJK LINK: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewe...n&ll=30.452151268081188,70.98302545000001&z=4