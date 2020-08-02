/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

All about CPEC from Obortunity

Discussion in 'CPEC' started by LeGenD, Aug 2, 2020 at 12:58 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 12:58 AM #1
    LeGenD

    LeGenD MODERATOR

    Main Link: https://obortunity.org/

    This is Pakistani source - regularly updated and contain much content in relation to its theme.

    Power Projects & Highways Under CPEC

    [​IMG]

    These are the major highways and power projects mapped, under CPEC. These contain Coal, Solar, Wind and Hydro based power generation. 4 Major Highway Routes are also mapped such as Central, Northern, Eastern and Western.

    CPEC Long Term Master Plan

    [​IMG]

    This map includes zones for trade, business development, logistics, resource exploration, ecological exploration etc. It also highlights the passageways for short term, middle or long-term routes, major traffic lines, and border for core region as well.

    CPEC Investment Breakdown

    [​IMG]

    CPEC Projects are based on 65% Energy based, 18% Infrastructure based, 15% Railway based and 2% Gwadar based on the estimated 62 billion dollar investment by China.

    CPEC Vision 2030

    [​IMG]

    CPEC projection of 2030 is to accumulate investment of 150 billion dollars and above, highest foreign direct investment by China, 1000s of companies flocking to Pakistan, Mandarin Language becomes an essential skill set, China becomes the largest importer of labor and Pakistan becomes the largest industrial hub of South Asia.

    CPEC Special Economic Zones Mapped
    • Allama Iqbal Industrial City (M3), Faisalabad
    • Bostan Industrial Zone
    • China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji
    • Development of Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mills Land at Port Qasim near Karachi
    • ICT Model Industrial Zone, Islamabad
    • Mohmand Marble City
    • Moqpondass SEZ Gilgit-Baltistan
    • Rashakai Economic Zone
    • Special Economic Zone at Mirpur, AJK
    LINK: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewe...n&ll=30.452151268081188,70.98302545000001&z=4
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 1:48 AM #2
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Brilliant summary.

    I can imagine that foreign based professional Pakistanis would come back and non-Pakistanis would come in to support this directly if high quality support infrastructure is in place such as in UAE and GCC countries. There is no reason Pakistan can't become a mega-hub modelled on the UAE, given the projected importance of the Gwadar hub.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:14 AM #3
    ozranger

    ozranger FULL MEMBER

    That will surely helps further enhance unity of the entire nation. Just look at the night view of Marine Drive, new stadium and the soccer pitch with synthetic ground.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:33 AM #4
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Insha'Allah Muslim professionals will flock to Turkey and Pak in future....
     
