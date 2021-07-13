What's new

All about Anti drone Technologies

So as OP I present the MANTIS by Rheinmetall Air Defense.

The video is in German. I can't do anything about this, sorry.
Here is the wiki page: The Wikipedia page

Drones are emerging, and so are anti-drone systems. The main problem is size, formations and the biggest issue is the ease of development and production. Drones sizes range from 2 inches (and less) to 20 feet (and more).

MANTIS is not drone specific, and in the video, the guy was emphasizing more on drones.

Mobile C-UAS System

The company's relevant page

So that was Rheinmetall Air Defense.

@WebMaster Sir, let's make it sticky and a single point for all anti-drone techs. What do you say?
 
