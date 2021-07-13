All about Anti drone Technologies

fitpOsitive
May 27, 2015
So as OP I present the MANTIS by Rheinmetall Air Defense.
The video is in German. I can't do anything about this, sorry.
Here is the wiki page: The Wikipedia page
Drones are emerging, and so are anti-drone systems. The main problem is size, formations and the biggest issue is the ease of development and production. Drones sizes range from 2 inches (and less) to 20 feet (and more).
MANTIS is not drone specific, and in the video, the guy was emphasizing more on drones.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mobile C-UAS System
The company's relevant page
So that was Rheinmetall Air Defense.
@WebMaster Sir, let's make it sticky and a single point for all anti-drone techs. What do you say?
