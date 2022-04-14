Aljazeera: Chinese medics killed death row inmates by taking hearts: Report

the new research from the Australian National University published this week in the American Journal of Transplantation suggests Chinese surgeons might have done just that.



A forensic review of 2,838 reports in Chinese scientific journals revealed 71 cases where surgeons might have removed a patients’ heart or lungs before a “legitimate determination of brain death”.

The 71 cases in question all occurred between 1980 and 2015, an important cut-off date as it was also the year China officially banned organ harvesting from condemned prisoners. Before then, most organ transplants in China were believed to have come from executed convicts because voluntary organ donation was extremely limited.



