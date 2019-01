Very interesting campaign going on to create frictions between Pakistan and China on the issue of Uighurs. PMIK was also asked the same question in his interview with TRT and now Al Jazeera is popping up, toeing the same line.



I can bet my mortgage that if IK have a discreet discussion with Xi and this issue is resolved, no one in the world will say "Thank you Pakistan". There is a clear agenda and people need to wise up.

