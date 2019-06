JUNE 5, 2019Representational ImageIn another deplorable incident, a man namedbrutally choked a minor girl,(name changed), resident of Tappal, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, to death, over an argument with her family regarding a small loan amount, reports Amar Ujala.along with his friendhas been arrested Tuesday after the Aligarh police recovered baby Tina body from a dumping ground nearby on June 2, three days after Tina went missing from her house.Meanwhile, Tina’s family confirmed that they owed Zahid a sum of Rs 10,000, for which the two got into an argument the night before Tina disappeared from the village. Zahid had apparently warned Tina’s family of dire consequences.During interrogation, Zahid owned up to the crime saying that he had lured the child by offering her biscuits.Circle Officer, Pankaj Srivastav confirmed that a manhunt was launched after the police recovered Tina’s decomposed body from a garbage dump on June 2. The news spread after the deceased was recovered. The villagers agitated outside Tappal police station and demanded a new station in-charge. The near-by markets also remained closed for almost two hours, until the police managed to disperse the crowd.Angered by the incident, the protestors sat on an indefinite hunger strike in front of Punjab National Bank on the Aligarh-Palwal route demanding justice for baby Tina.Meanwhile, Banwari Lal Sharma, father of the deceased, confirmed that the SSP had assured the family of resolving the entire case within the next two days. @rajiv sharma Where is your brahman pride? Why do your masters yogi and modi let such things happen?