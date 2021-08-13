Alien Registration Card and work permit for foreigners

Inaugurates Alien Registration Card, mobile vaccination pass, other projects

August 14, 2021Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Alien Registration Card, mobile vaccination pass and other projects at NADRA headquarters on Friday. — Photo courtesy PID website“For the first time in the country’s history, the government would synchronise technology and data to eliminate any chances of fraud in general elections,” the prime minister said at the launch of various initiatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).PM Khan was received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik on his arrival at the authority’s headquarters. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present.The prime minister inaugurated the Alien Registration Card, Pak Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Pass, national certification and renewal campaign and other projects, including setting up of 66 Nadra registration centres across the country and introducing 90 mobile registration vans.Mr Khan said technology would be synced with data to end fake voters’ registration, adding that, “the results based on the free and transparent exercise would be acceptable to all.”On the launch of the, Mr Khan said it would bring a segment of people into social and financial mainstream.He said over three million registered Afghan refugees would benefit from the facility, which would help them run their businesses in a legalised manner, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the masses in every possible way.The prime minister also inaugurated a system based on artificial intelligence to curb fake identity cards.The system was designed within a short span of time by the newly-appointed Nadra chairman, which would help detect foreigners in the database.Under the system, the head of the family will be able to verify details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and inform Nadra in case of any addition or deletion.Earlier on his arrival at the Nadra headquarters, the prime minister reviewed the specially-designed mobile registration van – fully-equipped to provide services to people in the remote areas.Mr Malik briefed the prime minister about various facilities in the van, which include data collection, fingerprint and photo scanning.The Alien Registration Card and work permit will enable foreigners and their families to run businesses, get admission to private educational institutions, seek private employment, apply for mobile phone SIMs and utility connections, open bank accounts and get their vehicles registered.The card holders will also be protected from legal action under the Foreigners’ Act.The mobile application ‘Covid-19 Pass’ will immediately verify vaccination certificates by scanning the QR code on the document.Meanwhile, PM Khan urged authorities to give all out benefits to overseas Pakistanis for sending ample remittances.