SHIFTING SANDS

any support of staying neutral means that pakistan would be supporting Iran's Agenda





Pakistan needs to move out of this " CURSED " situation---make a choice---think of pakistan first and ally with benefactors who have supported Pakistan throughout its existence with all the moral and financial help possible---.



Alice Wells has an agenda---she had clearly spoken her mind about pakistan awhile ago and it was not very pleasant---. That is her real stand---. Now if the US needs pakistan---she will make a temporary adjustment in that position---but that stance would stay temporary till she may want to change it for the next crisis---which who knows is headed to what direction---.



Hi,Cowardice makes you neutral---otherwise no man is born neutral---including women---.Pakistan showed extreme cowardice staying neutral in the last 5 + years starting with the Yemen crisis---.And now pakistan does not have a foothold to stand on---. It is literally begging around looking for help to save its economy and is finding out that there are no takers.Iran---shooting down the aircraft have shot themselves in the foot and any aggression and posturing on their part has fizzled out---.Even though a lots of TALKERS on this forum and in pakistan claimed big talk about what Iran would do---but those two SA missiles just completely shut down Iran.Pakistan was somewhat counting on that.And Imran Khan was somewhat NAIVE to tell the americans in the US to be wary pf Iran because the iranians are tougher than the afghans---.That statement showed that Imran Khan had no clue how powerful a nation the US is militarily and how its military responds proportionately against the enemy's threats and assets---meaning not all all enemies be retaliated with a similar kind of force and weapons---.If today---pakistan had 150000 troops stationed in different blocks of GCC---this crisis would not have come up at all---.150 K troops would have brought in at least 250000 to 400000 extra civilian jobs in the GCC---well paying jobs---.So---with close to 500000 new jobs would have resulted in a house building boom in pakistan---. Let us say 250000 new houses---.The govt report says that for every new house build---it creates 40 new jobs---that is in just one area---.The US agenda for pakistan is only known to the US---right now it is build up onand there is a total lack of stability in it---and it is reflective of the internal and external policies of the US---.The america of today has become extremely unpredictable---hot one minute---cold the other---.It is about time that pakistan change its policy of neutrality---. It is high time to move away from our neighbor Iran and associate ourselves openly with the GCC---.Iran is at its weakest today with a massive internal turmoil due to its own doings---