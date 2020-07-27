The Chinese tech giant just said its cloud business turned a profit after more than a decade of losses, but investors should read the fine print.

Decoding Alibaba's definition of "profitability"

Fiscal Year 2019 2020 Nine Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Revenue $3.68 billion $5.65 billion $6.65 billion Operating Income ($821 million) ($991 million) ($1.17 billion) Adjusted EBITA ($172 million) ($199 million) ($72 million)

Don't confuse Alibaba Cloud with AWS

Alibaba's Cloud Business Isn't as Profitable as You Think | The Motley Fool The Chinese tech giant just said its cloud business turned a profit after more than a decade of losses, but investors should read the fine print.

The bottom line

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited right now?