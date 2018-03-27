Alibaba unveiled world's first "new manufacturing" platform.

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Alibaba unveils hyper-fast AI inference chip
|Technology & Science
|0
|Alibaba unveils its "future hotel" in Hangzhou
|China & Far East
|0
|Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou
|China & Far East
|1
|Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions
|Central & South Asia
|2
|Featured Alibaba tells Trump we 'support American brands'
|World Affairs
|2
|Alibaba’s UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
|Central & South Asia
|2
|China is home to four of the world’s five largest unicorns, led by Alibaba’s Ant Group
|China & Far East
|0
|Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Gurugram court on former employee's complaint
|China & Far East
|8
|Huawei, Alibaba among 7 companies with links to Chinese army; could soon face action in India
|Indian Defence Forum
|18
|Alibaba Fires Indian Employees Of UCWeb, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
|Central & South Asia
|76