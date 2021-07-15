Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and 30 other Big Tech firms sign voluntary antitrust ‘self-discipline’ pledge at event

Tech giants gathered at the China Internet Conference promising to maintain fair competition and prevent abuses of market position

Huawei, Baidu, JD.com and AI company iFlyTek were also among the 33 signatories of the convention

Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and others sign antitrust pledge Big tech signs up to voluntary antitrust pledge at industry event as Beijing ups its scrutiny of the sector across a range of issues, including data and consumer privacy.

The convention was drafted by tech companies and the Intellectual Property Centre of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Photo: XinhuaAlibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and ByteDance are among 33 Chinese tech companies that have collectively signed an agreement on antitrust self-discipline amid Beijing’s growing regulatory pressure on Big Tech.The group of tech companies, which also includes Huawei Technologies Co, Baidu, JD.com and artificial intelligence company iFlyTek, gathered at the China Internet Conference in Beijing on Tuesday and signed the convention on fair competition, consumer protection and strengthening innovation, according to a statement on the Internet Society of China, the conference organiser.The Internet Platform Operators Anti-Monopoly Self-discipline Convention bars tech companies from engaging in different types of monopolies, including “”, a practice in the e-commerce sector whereby merchants were forced to choose only one platform as their exclusive distribution channel, an issue at the centre of the Alibaba antitrust investigation.