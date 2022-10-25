Alibaba, Tencent, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are Sinking. It’s About Xi Jinping. A consolidation of power by President Xi alarms investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

Shares in Chinese companies were plunging Monday as markets reacted to the consolidation of power by President Xi Jinping, after he was confirmed to a historic third term as leader of the world’s second-largest economy.Alibaba (ticker: BABA) tumbled 17%, with tech peer JD.com (JD) dropping 18.9%, Tencent (TCEHY) down 15.3%, Pinduoduo (PDD) falling 31%, and Baidu (BIDU) 18.4% into the red. Electric-vehicle maker Nio (NIO) shed 22%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 6.4% lower, seeing its worst one-day rout since 2008.