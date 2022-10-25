What's new

Alibaba, Tencent, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,267
3
17,880
Country
United States
Location
United States
Shares in Chinese companies were plunging Monday as markets reacted to the consolidation of power by President Xi Jinping, after he was confirmed to a historic third term as leader of the world’s second-largest economy.

Alibaba (ticker: BABA) tumbled 17%, with tech peer JD.com (JD) dropping 18.9%, Tencent (TCEHY) down 15.3%, Pinduoduo (PDD) falling 31%, and Baidu (BIDU) 18.4% into the red. Electric-vehicle maker Nio (NIO) shed 22%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 6.4% lower, seeing its worst one-day rout since 2008.

www.barrons.com

Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are Sinking. It’s About Xi Jinping.

A consolidation of power by President Xi alarms investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.
www.barrons.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China Stocks Flop As Regulatory Pressures Show Up In Earnings Reports
Replies
2
Views
363
flowerfan2020
F
Stranagor
Chinese tech stocks rally as Tencent leads recovery after five-week selloff
Replies
0
Views
220
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
Pinduoduo is giving its entire profit for last quarter back to rural China
Replies
0
Views
256
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
striver44
$250 billion wiped off Chinese tech stocks as Beijing signals crackdown
Replies
0
Views
241
striver44
striver44
Get Ya Wig Split
Chinese stocks fell by as much as 3% on Tuesday as the US and its allies announced new sanctions on Beijing
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom