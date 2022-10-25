Alibaba, Tencent, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

F-22Raptor
Shares in Chinese companies were plunging Monday as markets reacted to the consolidation of power by President Xi Jinping, after he was confirmed to a historic third term as leader of the world’s second-largest economy.
Alibaba (ticker: BABA) tumbled 17%, with tech peer JD.com (JD) dropping 18.9%, Tencent (TCEHY) down 15.3%, Pinduoduo (PDD) falling 31%, and Baidu (BIDU) 18.4% into the red. Electric-vehicle maker Nio (NIO) shed 22%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 6.4% lower, seeing its worst one-day rout since 2008.
Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are Sinking. It’s About Xi Jinping.
A consolidation of power by President Xi alarms investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.
