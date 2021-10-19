Log in
Alibaba Set to Launch Its Own ARM 5nm Server Chip
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
6 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,107
-4
14,789
Country
Location
6 minutes ago
#1
Rafi
ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,255
12
18,896
Country
Location
A moment ago
#2
onebyone said:
Click to expand...
This is great news, like the Space Station, this will be another massive error by the US.
