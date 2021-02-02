Alibaba reports revenue of $34 billion in fiscal Q3, beating market expectations Alibaba’s revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 37% year-on-year to RMB 221.08 billion ($34 billion), beating market expectations of RMB 214.158 billion and was higher than t…

Alibaba's net income for the quarter was RMB 59.21 billion, above market expectations of RMB 46.404 billion and RMB 52.309 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's annual active consumers reached 779 million, a net increase of 22 million in a single quarter and an eight-quarter high.In addition, Ant Group contributed $735 million in profit to Alibaba in the quarter.Alibaba shares went up by 0.49 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday.