CHRISTINE CHOU | APRIL 26, 2019

More than 4,000 creatives gathered in Hangzhou this year to attend Alibaba Group’s UCAN Design Conference, now in its fifth year.

Alibaba Sans’ lowercase “a” features characteristics such as a shortened arc and an extended curve of the bowl, creating an energetic and friendly effect that makes the font distinctly “Alibaba,” the company said.

Easter eggs hidden in the typeface: When users type the word “Alibaba,” the uppercase “A” automatically extends its shape to resemble the company logo, while the lowercase “l” cuts off its tail to do the same. Overall, Alibaba Sans is distinguishably marked by a round-squarish structure.