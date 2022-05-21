What's new

Alibaba quits from Indian Paytm Mall. Will more Chinese companies leave India?

kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
More Chinese companies will realize India is not a good investment destination.
entrackr.com

[Update] Ant Financial and Alibaba exit Paytm Mall for $5.3 Mn

Notably, Paytm Mall isn’t a subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd, but has been licensed to use the Paytm brand, and run on the Paytm app.
entrackr.com entrackr.com

Another news.

India seizes $725 million assets from Xiaomi unit over illegal remittances​


techcrunch.com

India seizes $725 million assets from Xiaomi unit over illegal remittances – TechCrunch

India's anti-money laundering agency said on Saturday it has seized assets worth about $725 million from Xiaomi India for breaching foreign exchange laws.
techcrunch.com techcrunch.com
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

Dec 29, 2009
It is too difficult to do business in India. Under the circumstances of Sino-US trade war and technology war, there is no other discrimination for US enterprises in China.
This is why foreign enterprises are willing to invest in China and have more security.
 

