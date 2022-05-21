Alibaba quits from Indian Paytm Mall. Will more Chinese companies leave India?

More Chinese companies will realize India is not a good investment destination.
Another news.
[Update] Ant Financial and Alibaba exit Paytm Mall for $5.3 Mn
Notably, Paytm Mall isn’t a subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd, but has been licensed to use the Paytm brand, and run on the Paytm app.
entrackr.com
Another news.
India seizes $725 million assets from Xiaomi unit over illegal remittances
India seizes $725 million assets from Xiaomi unit over illegal remittances – TechCrunch
India's anti-money laundering agency said on Saturday it has seized assets worth about $725 million from Xiaomi India for breaching foreign exchange laws.
techcrunch.com