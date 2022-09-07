Alibaba hires two Chinese AI scientists to lead smart city, mixed reality R&D at Damo Academy
Alibaba Group Holding’s in-house research academy has hired two leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) scientists to head its smart city and extended reality (XR) labs in a sign the Chinese e-commerce giant remains committed to fundamental research.
- Ye Jieping, who was previously chief scientist at Chinese rental service provider Beike, will head the City Brain Lab at Damo Academy
- Bo Liefeng, formerly a scientist at JD.com, will lead efforts in developing new-generation mobile computing platforms, including XR glasses
A view of Alibaba company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Ye Jieping, a professor at University of Michigan who was previously chief scientist at Chinese rental service provider Beike, has joined Alibaba’s Damo Academy as head of the City Brain Lab, the Hangzhou-based company said.
According to Ye’s LinkedIn page, he was vice-president at Didi Chuxing between 2015 and 2020, during which the Beijing-based company defeated a number of rivals, including Uber Technologies, to emerge as China’s top ride-hailing firm, relying on AI algorithms to match passengers with drivers.
