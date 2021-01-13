Alibaba buys HungryNaki

Bilal9 said: Well Alibaba certainly scored a win here. For pennies I might add.



ordering out food in covid times will always have a market.



By the way - I hear in terms of Mobile payments BKash and Nagod has a pretty large market,



Covid triggers rise in mobile financial services Bangladesh's mobile financial service (MFS) has got a boost as its total transaction volume ballooned more than two and half times in four years, bankers and experts said on Friday. They said the paperless banking and digital advancement in the country have resulted in the remote money...

That’s Nagad. Rivalry between Nagad and Bkash is heating up. ThoughRocket of DBBL is slightly ahead of Nagad at the moment.The number of monthly transactions has also registered a steep rise over the last four years as it has reached Tk 273 million in September 2020, growing by 132 per cent.A total of 15 private banks and one public sector department is providing the MFS services to their clients over the years.Among the MFS providers, bKash is the no. 1 player, followed by Rocket, an initiative of the Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, and Nagad, a service of the Bangladesh Postal Department.Besides, the UCBL, Mercantile Bank, Rupali Bank, Trust Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited also have a presence in the MFS market.Among them, the bKash is the leading player with it nearly 75 per cent of the market share, followed by Rocket and Nagad with 10-12 per cent each, market players said.