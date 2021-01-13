Black_cats
Alibaba buys HungryNaki
FE Online Report | Published: March 03, 2021 23:17:29
E-commerce giant Alibaba has bought HungryNaki, a local food delivery company of Bangladesh.
HungryNaki CEO AD Ahmed confirmed the sale to The Financial Express.
Refused to provide any details, Mr Ahmed said Daraz will announce the acquisition tomorrow (Thursday).
But a source in the negotiation process told the FE that Alibaba has acquired the company at less than $1.0 million.
Alibaba has acquired Daraz Bangladesh as well in May 2018.
Established in 2013, HungryNaki is the first on-demand food delivery company in Bangladesh.
However, few dozens of on-demand food delivery companies, including Food Panda, are currently functioning in Bangladesh.
HubgryNaki is serving more than 500,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, and Narayanganj through its network of over 4,000 restaurants.
Alipay, the Chinese mobile payment giant owned by Alibaba Group, also bought 20 per cent stakes in Bangladesh’s largest mobile financial services provider bKash Limited.
With this new investment, Alibaba has made a strong footprint in Bangladeshi e-commerce, said a senior office-bearer of ECAB- e-commerce association of Bangladesh.
