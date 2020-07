Ali Zaidi requests SC to take suo motu notice of Uzair Baloch JIT report

The JIT on Uzair Baloch released by the Sindh government is edited. There is a difference between these two reports. The JIT report unveiled by Sindh govt is 35 pages, whereas, the original report is 43 pages. No one from the Sindh government signed it,” he claimed.

The minister said the report released by the provincial government raises serious questions as on each page of the JIT report all the four people (from the federal government) have signed but no one from the Sindh government.

He said the report released by the provincial government does not mention as to on whose instructions Uzair Baloch killed the innocent people, adding that those who played with the peace of Karachi must be brought to justice.