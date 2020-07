What are you relating to now?

We never had situation like present in past.. PM of Pakistan was never so authoritative in history of Pakistan, as is today. On 27th February we have seen the results of amendment of army act.

If you are talking about Musharraf, he was attacked by terrorists, media, judiciary, mulla and politicians, while he was Army chief /elected President. He was clearly being victimized, considering his background with Indians and Americans.... he's better away from the reach of puppet rulers of Pakistan.

It's all individual character, Bhutto used to pack generals in boots of car, while than came Zia ul Haque who told bhutto he will not wait a second for him and will fly with or without. Than came Musharraf, who used to hold BBQ 10 km inside Indian line of control and exposed Sharif as hypocrite on Kargil issue.

