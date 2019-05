MNA Ali Wazir likely to be released: sources

27 May, 2019

ISLAMABAD – Member of the National Assembly, Ali Wazir , detained after an attack on Pak Army's checkpost is likely to be released later today (Monday).Media reports say the Chief Minister and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Miranshah today and held meetings with the military, civil officials and tribal elders.There are reports that detention of Ali Wazir was discussed during the meeting and he may be released today sometime.Moreover, BBC journalist Rifatullah Orakzai claims that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is also mulling a sit-in against the killing of its workers during a recent clash with Pak Army troops at Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan.Orakzai continued that a delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) was barred from entering North Waziristan; the delegation was heading to the town for condolences.Three members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) were killed while another 10 got wounded in an exchange of fire with the country's security forces in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning.Five army personnel were also injured in an assault on the security check-post, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement; one of the injured soldiers was later confirmed dead."A group led by Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir , assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district this morning. They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists' facilitator arrested the other day," the statement added."Ali Wazir along with 8 individuals have been arrested while Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd," the military's media wing stated.