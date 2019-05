Have you seen what Bilawal is saying? Guess what he already said that and now will be followed by your Baji Mariyam as well while you can continue ranting about Khan on what he may or may not come up with.

He is the PM of Pakistan and has to way alot of things before making any decision because his decisions will have consequences. He does not have the liberty of giving knee jerk reactions like you and I have.

Click to expand...