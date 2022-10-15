Ali Sheikhani - Living The American Dream ​

Ali Sheikhani is the CEO of Sheikhani Group. Based now in Houston, Ali hails from Karachi and moved to the United States at the age of 19. He started working at a gas station and slowly built his empire into multiple companies. Ali is also a reserve cop for the State of Texas. Watch the entire podcast to learn about his journey.



Topics discussed:



00:00 - Teaser

01:28 - Intro

02:39 - Who is Ali Sheikhani?

03:07 – Early life, education, experience, and background.

05:31 – What was Ali’s mindset behind these achievements?

10:30 – What’s happening in Sheikhani Group?

11:52 – Expansion plans.

12:35 – Experience of Investing in Pakistan.

14:01 – How Ali became a policeman?

15:10 – Incidents and Stories.

16:35 – Types of crimes Ali is dealing with.

19:00 – The difference between the police of Pakistan & USA.

19:57 - The journey behind Sheikhani Foods.

22:08 – Business Scams in USA.

23:59 – Bad experiences.

26:30 – Giving back to the community.

28:30 – Ali’s participation in police elections.

30:18 – What operations is benefiting Desi’s in Houston and in their motherland.

31:48 – Ali on Pakistan’s youth.

36:52 – Discrimination in USA.

41:24 - Outro