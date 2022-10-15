What's new

Ali Sheikhani - Living The American Dream

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,120
-3
4,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Ali Sheikhani - Living The American Dream



Ali Sheikhani is the CEO of Sheikhani Group. Based now in Houston, Ali hails from Karachi and moved to the United States at the age of 19. He started working at a gas station and slowly built his empire into multiple companies. Ali is also a reserve cop for the State of Texas. Watch the entire podcast to learn about his journey.

Topics discussed:

00:00 - Teaser
01:28 - Intro
02:39 - Who is Ali Sheikhani?
03:07 – Early life, education, experience, and background.
05:31 – What was Ali’s mindset behind these achievements?
10:30 – What’s happening in Sheikhani Group?
11:52 – Expansion plans.
12:35 – Experience of Investing in Pakistan.
14:01 – How Ali became a policeman?
15:10 – Incidents and Stories.
16:35 – Types of crimes Ali is dealing with.
19:00 – The difference between the police of Pakistan & USA.
19:57 - The journey behind Sheikhani Foods.
22:08 – Business Scams in USA.
23:59 – Bad experiences.
26:30 – Giving back to the community.
28:30 – Ali’s participation in police elections.
30:18 – What operations is benefiting Desi’s in Houston and in their motherland.
31:48 – Ali on Pakistan’s youth.
36:52 – Discrimination in USA.
41:24 - Outro

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
firohot4321
F
_NOBODY_
CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim & Executive Director Dastgyr Saif Ali | TBT
Replies
4
Views
468
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
_NOBODY_
Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi
2 3
Replies
36
Views
679
nahtanbob
N
_NOBODY_
Who’s To Blame For Pakistan’s Crisis Situation? Ft. Javed Hassan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
512
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
_NOBODY_
First IT Stock Market Listing In Pakistan Ft. Ali Naqi Shaheen
Replies
4
Views
565
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom