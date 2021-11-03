Ali Muhammad is saying Parliament will decide France matter and party heads as NA Speaker has already issued a letter for the committee.

Why the government is reluctant to share details of TLP agreement? | TV Shows - geo.tv Why the government is reluctant to share details of TLP agreement? | TV Shows - geo.tv - A program that combines fast paced news, undivided analysis and stories that make headlines. Anchored by an energetic and strong host, Shahzeb Khanzada

Ali Muhammad is saying that Parliament will decide the matter of France Envoy and the Speaker has already written letter to party heads for the committee. Will Parliament send France Envoy because opposition will not cooperate on this matter. committee