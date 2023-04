1- Firstly the man is Innocent



2- Sent on "Remand" also known as Torture House never hear about Remand in Western Police



3- Person's hair is cut , when the person has not even been convicted of any crime





Should Sue the Police Department



Problem to hai , something is wrong in Pakistan's Police

Also he was sent all the way to Sindh Police





Will this be done against any one holding Foreign Passport ?



This Remand/Torture culture is only for Green Passport holders