Imran Khan condemns Gandapur arrest​

Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from Dera Ismael Khan Former federal minister claims Police tells him he has been arrested on orders from 'above'

Former federal minister claims Police tells him he has been arrested on orders from 'above'Ali Amin had taken a refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.According to initial report from Dera Ismail Khan, a heavy contingent of police was present outside the High Court since Thursday morning.SAMAA TV reported, police did not disclosed in which case PTI senior leader was arrested.PTI Chairman Imran Khan swiftly responded on the arrest of the Ali Amin Gandapur.He tweeted, “Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah.”