AlhamduliLLAH, Government Discovers 33 Billion Barrels of Oil and 61 Trillion Cubic Feet Natural Gas Potential in Eastern Indonesia

Pertamina's 2023 Upstream Capex Reaches IDR 86.26 Trillion, Part of It Is to Acquire Masela Block​

Capex Hulu Pertamina 2023 Tembus Rp86,26 Triliun, Sebagian Buat Akuisisi Blok Masela Capex tembus Rp86,26 triliun, Pertamina akan gunakan untuk proyek ini.

Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com 08 Februari 2023 | 01:53 WIBJAKARTA — President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati said that the allocation of capital expenditure (CapEx) for upstream subholding this year was directed in part to the cost of acquiring Shell's participation rights in the Masela Block Abadi LNG project. Upstream Subholding of PT Pertamina (Persero), PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) budgeted a capex of US$ 5.7 billion or equivalent to Rp86.26 trillion (exchange rate of Rp15,134 per US$) in the company's work plan and budget (RKAP) this year.The amount of capital expenditure increased by 78.12 percent from the budget realization throughout 2022 which was at US$ 3.2 billion or equivalent to IDR 48.47 trillion."Yes, that's right [some of Masela's investment]," said Nicke after a hearing meeting (RDP) with Commission VII of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/2/2023).However, Nicke was reluctant to elaborate further on the investment allocation directed towards taking 35 percent of the management rights that Shell wants to release in one of the most expensive oil and gas projects in the world today.As is known, the portion of the capital expenditure allocation for PHE's merger and acquisition plan has increased significantly to the level of US$ 1.5 billion or equivalent to IDR 22.7 trillion this year. In fact, the realization of the budget used for mergers and acquisitions in 2021 and 2022 is only at US$ 41 million and US$ 27 million, respectively."Nothing can be said yet, no, we are bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA)," she said.PT Pertamina (Persero) is said to need to prepare a budget of at least US$ 1.4 billion or equivalent to IDR 21 trillion to acquire Shell's participating interest (PI) of 35 percent in the Abadi Masela Block.Based on SKK Migas data, Shell has disbursed US$ 875 million to acquire 35 percent PI in the Masela Abadi Block and disbursed an investment of US$ 700 million, so that the total funds that Shell has spent on the development of the field have reached US$ 1.4 billion.In addition, Pertamina also still has to prepare a budget of US$ 6.3 billion for working capital in Masela in the next 5 years.In fact, the development of a national strategic project (PSN) worth US$ 19.8 billion is no longer stalled because Inpex has pocketed a buyer for gas production, namely PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (PGN). Moreover, the development of the Abadi Field development in 2021 is recorded to have reached 65 percent.On the other hand, the revision of the PoD with green energy commitments is also strategically positioned to increase the bargaining value of Shell's participation rights divestment plan by 35 percent in the Masela Block."Now there is still an issue of how to make this CCUS, which was proposed by Inpex to be part of the petroleum operation, is still in process, and of course the permit is still under review," said Head of SKK Migas Dwi Soetjipto during a press conference, Thursday (19/1/2023).The development of the CCUS facility is considered to be able to make the Masela Block Abadi LNG asset more competitive, which has recently attracted investors to buy the participation rights of Shell, which has wanted to leave since two years ago."If we can enter [the CCUS facility] as part of the petroleum operation, then Inpex will go," he said.