China a ‘true friend’ as Algeria battles coronavirus outbreak

China is also expected to build a small hospital in the North African country to provide preventive care for roughly 5,000 Algerians and 4,000 Chinese employed by CSCEC, official Chinese media reported, without providing further details.

Chinese nationals make up the largest group of expatriates in Algeria, estimated at several tens of thousands of people.

“Algeria has special ties with China,” Smail Debeche, a professor of international relations at the University of Algiers, said.

Tensions were sparked when a commentator on a news show broadcast by the France 24 TV channel suggested that the medical aid sent from Beijing went to a military hospital in Algiers.



Algerian authorities, who had expressed their gratitude to China, describing it as a

“true friend”

, denied the allegations and summoned the French ambassador in protest.