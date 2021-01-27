Algerian Armed forces [video] - Including some insane training methods

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
They have been a major russian tech purchaser and Russia even sold them stealth fighters but Algeria is not relied on Russian hardware since time is passing by russian hardware are just not good enough anymore in the current delevoping world. Interestingly Algeria is now a Turkish client and weapon purchaser. They can diversify getting the more important things from turkey and modernizing further and the smaller things from Russia. As it stands now they are ranked high in the fire power index and robustly armedUnhealthy reliance on Russian hardware.
The real modern day sparta
I absolutely agree the mind and will power training is second to noneYou don't have to look far to understand the influence of this kind of demo which has nothing to do with a strictly military aspect but rather reflects the accomplishment of a physical and mental preparation which allows you to exceed your limits ...
damn, ironing out mofucking fear outta them. all these screaming shouting may seem funny but once a soldier hasn't slept for couple of days, tired and hungry, it can really break most people in that situationThe real modern day sparta