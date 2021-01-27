What's new

Algerian Armed forces [video] - Including some insane training methods

Horus said:
Unhealthy reliance on Russian hardware.
They have been a major russian tech purchaser and Russia even sold them stealth fighters but Algeria is not relied on Russian hardware since time is passing by russian hardware are just not good enough anymore in the current delevoping world. Interestingly Algeria is now a Turkish client and weapon purchaser. They can diversify getting the more important things from turkey and modernizing further and the smaller things from Russia. As it stands now they are ranked high in the fire power index and robustly armed
 
ezerdi2 said:
You don't have to look far to understand the influence of this kind of demo which has nothing to do with a strictly military aspect but rather reflects the accomplishment of a physical and mental preparation which allows you to exceed your limits ...
I absolutely agree the mind and will power training is second to none
 
Why does Algeria need to spend a lot on military? perhaps as a reward for having crushed the democratically elected FIS and then keeping the Bouteflika cu*t in power.

Same story like everywhere else in Muslim countries with a strong military.
 
