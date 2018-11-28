What's new

Algeria upgrades its BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle fleet


The North African country's BMP-2Ms are said to be equipped with an automatic cannon, a machine gun, Kornet anti-tank missiles and an automatic grenade launcher




According to an arms trade database, Algeria has upgraded 360 BMP-2 Soviet-made tracked armored infantry fighting vehicles to standard BMP-2Ms, each equipped with a Berezhok turret armed with four Kornet anti-tank guided missiles. The Algerian Army has a total of 1,089 IFVs including 285 Soviet-made BMP-1s, 304 BMP-2s, 400 BMP-2M Berezhoks and 100 BMP-3s, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The Army Recognition website reported that the BMP-2M is a modernized version of the Soviet-made BMP-2 with a new Berezhok weapon station. The layout of the vehicle is similar to the previous version with the driver at the front on the left side, the engine and transmission on his right, and a two-man turret at the rear of the hull. The vehicle can carry seven infantrymen in addition to the three crew members, the report said.

The Berezhok turret has a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun like the original version of the BMP-2, as well as two 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missile launchers on each side, and a 30mm AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher at the rear, the website said.

