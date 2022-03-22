What's new

Algeria Rejects US Request to Increase Gas Supply to Europe

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,492
0
8,697
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Algeria Rejects US Request to Increase Gas Supply to Europe​

by Ahmed Moamar
5:28 PM March 19, 2022

1647927310778.png

Algeria rejected a request submitted by the United States of America (USA) to restart the stalled gas pipeline to Spain.

Washington hoped this step would help reduce Europeans’ dependence on Russian energy supplies.

According to Radio France Internationale, the Algerian authorities recently refused to restart this line that passes through Morocco, and its cessation was announced following strained relations with Rabat, in December 2021.

French radio, quoting Algerian sources, reported that Washington had requested the restart of the gas pipeline during the recent visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Madrid, Rabat, and Algeria.

The United States is supporting its European partners to find alternatives to Russian gas, within the framework of Western measures imposed on Moscow, due to the ongoing military operations in neighboring Ukraine.

But Algeria, which supplies European countries with 11 percent of gas imports, does not want to increase the amount at the present time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Algeria rejects US request to increase gas supply to Europe
Replies
4
Views
125
Chacha_Facebooka
Chacha_Facebooka
aziqbal
Russia Cuts Gas Supplies to Europe as Temperatures Drop
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
3K
mhosein
mhosein
obj 705A
Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe ‘almost impossible’, Qatar warns
Replies
0
Views
197
obj 705A
obj 705A
beijingwalker
'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas
Replies
9
Views
551
Stranagor
Stranagor
Ziri
Morocco / Algeria: the Israeli trap?
Replies
0
Views
192
Ziri
Ziri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom