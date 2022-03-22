Algeria Rejects US Request to Increase Gas Supply to Europe​

Algeria Rejects US Request to Increase Gas Supply to Europeby Ahmed Moamar
5:28 PM March 19, 2022
Algeria rejected a request submitted by the United States of America (USA) to restart the stalled gas pipeline to Spain.
Washington hoped this step would help reduce Europeans’ dependence on Russian energy supplies.
According to Radio France Internationale, the Algerian authorities recently refused to restart this line that passes through Morocco, and its cessation was announced following strained relations with Rabat, in December 2021.
French radio, quoting Algerian sources, reported that Washington had requested the restart of the gas pipeline during the recent visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Madrid, Rabat, and Algeria.
The United States is supporting its European partners to find alternatives to Russian gas, within the framework of Western measures imposed on Moscow, due to the ongoing military operations in neighboring Ukraine.
But Algeria, which supplies European countries with 11 percent of gas imports, does not want to increase the amount at the present time.