Algeria rejects US request to increase gas supply to Europe

الجزائر ترفض طلبا أميركيا لزيادة إمداد الغاز إلى أوروبا رفضت الجزائر طلبا قدمته الولايات المتحدة، من أجل إعادة تشغيل خط أنابيب الغاز المتوقف باتجاه إسبانيا، فيما كانت واشنطن تأمل أن تساعد هذه الخطوة في خفض اعتماد الأوروبيين على إمدادات الطاقة الروسية.

According to Radio France Internationale, the Algerian authorities recently refused to restart this line that passes through Morocco, and its cessation was announced following strained relations with Rabat, in December 2021.French radio, quoting Algerian sources, reported that Washington had requested the restart of the gas pipeline during the recent visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Madrid, Rabat and Algeria.The United States is supporting its European partners to find alternatives to Russian gas, within the framework of Western measures imposed on Moscow, due to the ongoing military operations in neighboring Ukraine.But Algeria, which supplies European countries with 11 percent of gas imports, does not want to increase the amount at the present time.The radio added that Algeria is dealing with the Ukrainian file with "great caution", in the context of keenness on existing relations with Moscow, and refusing to side with the West in the crisis.The gas pipeline that crosses the Mediterranean was halted on October 31, when Algeria refused to renew the contract that linked it to Morocco, due to political differences with the neighboring country.French radio clarifies that even if Algeria agreed to increase supplies to Europe, this would not be a solution in the short term.She added that raising supplies in the long term requires major investments, and this step needs at least 5 years to bear fruit, while Europe is racing against time to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports.