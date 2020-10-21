Battlion25
Algeria orders 6 warships from China
Ali Aomar 9 Septembre 2021
Algeria continues its arms race by diversifying its types of weapons and the countries of command. This time, Algeria is preparing to strengthen its maritime defense by acquiring six new warships from China.
In order to strengthen the capacities of their maritime fleet, the Algerian authorities have placed an order for 6 heavy corvettes derived from the Type 56 to China, according to information reported, this Thursday, September 9, by the site specializing in military issues MENA Defense
Algeria orders 6 Type 56 corvettes from China
“The first 2 heavy corvettes derived from the Chinese Type 56 intended for the Algerian navy are currently docked in Shanghai. As part of an order for 6 corvettes, they will gradually begin to reach Algeria from the beginning of 2022 until the order is completed in 2023 ", the same source specifies.
A corvette is a medium-sized warship between the patroller and the frigate, measuring 80 to 130 m and weighing up to 2,000 tons. It is designed more for the protection of a naval force or a convoy of merchant ships or the surveillance of an area (military or economic), than for assault.
Armament of corvettes destined for Algeria
"The version built for Algeria is larger, with better endurance, better engines and combat systems that suit the Algerian naval defense scheme," according to MENA Defense.
“These corvettes will have to be expected to be equipped with Thales's Smart S radar, which has been very successful in Algeria aboard the C28A corvettes. The ship will have a range of 6500 km. It will carry eight cross silos of YJ-83 missiles against targets at sea and on land, an HQ-10 anti-aircraft system (similar to RAM), six 324 mm torpedo tubes and a 76 mm cannon with pipe. automatic firing ”, specifies the same source.
Corvettes that would cost $ 100 million each
According to the East Pendulum site, which deals with Chinese news, the purchase price of a Type 56 corvette would be around 100 million US dollars (or about 1300 billion dinar centimes at the current exchange rate on the inter-bank market).
