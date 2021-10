Algeria orders 6 warships from China

Pakistan has always supported Muslim countries throughout its history." Pakistan was a strong supporter of Algerian independence even before the inception of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the “Provisional Government of Republic of Algeria” in exile on 19 September 1958 under the Prime Ministership of Farhat Abbas and had permitted it to open its Mission in Karachi. The Government of Pakistan provided diplomatic passports to prominent members of the Algerian government in exile for their foreign travel, such as Ahmed Ben Bella [3] Pakistan's firm support to Algerian cause angered France which expected Pakistan to remain aloof of this affairs especially since Pakistan was signatory to SEATO and CENTO . "