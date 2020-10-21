What's new

Algeria orders 6 warships from China

Algeria orders 6 warships from China

Ali Aomar 9 Septembre 2021


Algeria continues its arms race by diversifying its types of weapons and the countries of command. This time, Algeria is preparing to strengthen its maritime defense by acquiring six new warships from China.

In order to strengthen the capacities of their maritime fleet, the Algerian authorities have placed an order for 6 heavy corvettes derived from the Type 56 to China, according to information reported, this Thursday, September 9, by the site specializing in military issues MENA Defense

Algeria orders 6 Type 56 corvettes from China
“The first 2 heavy corvettes derived from the Chinese Type 56 intended for the Algerian navy are currently docked in Shanghai. As part of an order for 6 corvettes, they will gradually begin to reach Algeria from the beginning of 2022 until the order is completed in 2023 ", the same source specifies.

A corvette is a medium-sized warship between the patroller and the frigate, measuring 80 to 130 m and weighing up to 2,000 tons. It is designed more for the protection of a naval force or a convoy of merchant ships or the surveillance of an area (military or economic), than for assault.

Armament of corvettes destined for Algeria
"The version built for Algeria is larger, with better endurance, better engines and combat systems that suit the Algerian naval defense scheme," according to MENA Defense.

“These corvettes will have to be expected to be equipped with Thales's Smart S radar, which has been very successful in Algeria aboard the C28A corvettes. The ship will have a range of 6500 km. It will carry eight cross silos of YJ-83 missiles against targets at sea and on land, an HQ-10 anti-aircraft system (similar to RAM), six 324 mm torpedo tubes and a 76 mm cannon with pipe. automatic firing ”, specifies the same source.

Corvettes that would cost $ 100 million each
According to the East Pendulum site, which deals with Chinese news, the purchase price of a Type 56 corvette would be around 100 million US dollars (or about 1300 billion dinar centimes at the current exchange rate on the inter-bank market).

L'Algérie commande 6 navires de guerre à la Chine

L'Algérie poursuit sa course à l'armement en diversifiant ses types d'armes et les pays de commande. Cette fois, l'Algérie s'apprête à renforcer sa défense
Would that include Pakistan?
Pakistan has always supported Muslim countries throughout its history.

" Pakistan was a strong supporter of Algerian independence even before the inception of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize the “Provisional Government of Republic of Algeria” in exile on 19 September 1958 under the Prime Ministership of Farhat Abbas and had permitted it to open its Mission in Karachi. The Government of Pakistan provided diplomatic passports to prominent members of the Algerian government in exile for their foreign travel, such as Ahmed Ben Bella.[3] Pakistan's firm support to Algerian cause angered France which expected Pakistan to remain aloof of this affairs especially since Pakistan was signatory to SEATO and CENTO. "

Algeria–Pakistan relations - Wikipedia

Would that include Pakistan?
Despite the vast distance between the two countries, Pakistan supported and helped the Algerian freedom fighters at that time, and even provided Pakistani passports allowing the Algerians to travel internationally to present their cause for independence in the United Nations. Algerian patriots will never forget Pakistan's good deeds toward their nation.
 
I don't know .We get it from Russia :P
We consider Greece more Eastern European than Western European, with your Eastern Orthodox religion and such.. Yet we still remember and love Georges Moustaki, the famous Greek-French singer from the 1970's...
 
We consider Greece more Eastern European than Western European, with your Eastern Orthodox religion and such.. Yet we still remember and love Georges Moustaki, the famous Greek-French singer from the 1970's...
Yes we're kind of in the middle,not really western but not really eastern either. Algeria has a very strong army for the area. And the Algerian and Moroccan navies have a balance,if I'm not mistaken?
 
Yes we're kind of in the middle,not really western but not really eastern either. Algeria has a very strong army for the area. And the Algerian and Moroccan navies have a balance,if I'm not mistaken?
The hard truth many Morocco and Israel lovers in this Forum will hate to see . Algeria always considered Morocco as a small neighboring country, never a rival or a serious threat.

Human Development Index:
Algeria 90 Morocco 121

Total Population
Algeria Morocco
42,972,878 35,561,654

Paramilitary
Algeria Morocco
190,000 50,000

Defense Budget
Algeria Morocco
13,904,000,000 6,000,000,000

External Debt
Algeria Morocco
6,260,000,000 51,480,000,000

Foreign Reserve
Algeria Morocco
97,890,000,000 26,270,000,000

Purchasing Power
Algeria Morocco
635,000,000,000 305,500,000,000

AIRPOWER
Total Aircraft
Algeria Morocco
551 249

Fighter Aircraft
Algeria Morocco
102 83

Dedicated Attack
Algeria Morocco
22 0

Transports
Algeria Morocco
60 29

Trainers
Algeria Morocco
87 67

Special-Mission
Algeria Morocco
9 4

Helicopters
Algeria Morocco
268 64

Attack Helicopters
Algeria Morocco
45 0

LAND POWER
Tank Strength
Algeria Morocco
2,024 3,033

Armored Vehicles
Algeria Morocco
7,000 8,000

Self-Propelled Artillery
Algeria Morocco
324 510

Towed Artillery
Algeria Morocco
396 156

Mobile Rocket Projectors
Algeria Morocco
300 144

NAVAL POWER
Fleet Strength
Algeria Morocco
201 121

Submarines
Algeria Morocco
8 0

Frigates
Algeria Morocco
8 6

Corvettes
Algeria Morocco
10 1

Patrol Vessels
Algeria Morocco
65 22

Mine Warfare
Algeria Morocco
2 0

LOGISTICS
Airports
Algeria Morocco
149 55

Merchant Marine
Algeria Morocco
114 86

Ports & Terminals
Algeria Morocco
12 7

Roadways
Algeria Morocco
111,261 58,395

Roadways
Algeria Morocco
3,973 2,067

RESOURCES (OIL)
Oil Production
Algeria Morocco
1,260,000 160

Oil Consumption
Algeria Morocco
325,000 206,000

Proven Reserves
Algeria Morocco
12,200,000,000 684,000

GEOGRAPHY
Square Land Area
Algeria Morocco
2,381,741 446,550
 
