Algeria ordered 4 WJ-700 drones from China worth $145 million

Algeria bought $145 million worth of drones from China
3 September, 17:29

Algeria has signed a contract to supply WJ-700 high-flying high-speed uncrewed aerial vehicles. According to unconfirmed data, Algeria will receive four WJ-700 ATS, and the transaction amount will be 145 million dollars. The cost of one ATS is estimated at 35 million dollars.

radar.am

Algeria bought $145 million worth of drones from China

The cost of one ATS is estimated at 35 million dollars.
radar.am radar.am
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565653828468412416

With a maximum take-off weight of 3.5 tonnes and the ability to stay in the air for up to 20 hours, the WJ-700 is capable of carrying out reconnaissance, surveillance and early warning missions, as well as precision strikes on land and sea targets.

Powered by a jet engine, it has a top speed of 700km/h (435mph) and can fly at altitudes of up to 12,000 metres (39,000 feet).

www.scmp.com

China’s high-speed, armed reconnaissance drone completes maiden flight

WJ-700 takes to the skies at an undisclosed location two years after appearing as a prototype at Airshow China.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

 
