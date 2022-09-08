Algeria ordered 4 WJ-700 drones from China worth $145 million

​

Algeria bought $145 million worth of drones from China

3 September, 17:29Algeria has signed a contract to supply WJ-700 high-flying high-speed uncrewed aerial vehicles. According to unconfirmed data, Algeria will receive four WJ-700 ATS, and the transaction amount will be 145 million dollars. The cost of one ATS is estimated at 35 million dollars.With a maximum take-off weight of 3.5 tonnes and the ability to stay in the air for up to 20 hours, the WJ-700 is capable of carrying out reconnaissance, surveillance and early warning missions, as well as precision strikes on land and sea targets.Powered by a jet engine, it has a top speed of 700km/h (435mph) and can fly at altitudes of up to 12,000 metres (39,000 feet).