Algeria has upgraded 360 BMP-2 IFVs to standard BMP-2M with Kornet anti-tank missiles

According to information published by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, Algeria has upgrade 360 BMP-2 Soviet-made tracked armored IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) to standard BMP-2M fitted with Berezhok turret armed with four Kornet anti-tank guided missiles.
The Algerian army has upgraded 360 BMP-2 to BMP-2M fitted with Berezhok turret armed with four launchers for Kornet anti-tank guided missile. (Picture source Twitter)
According to the military balance 2021, the Algerian army has a total of 1,089 IFVs including 285 Soviet-made BMP-1, 304 BMP-2, 400 BMP-2M Berezhok, and 100 BMP-3.
The BMP-2M is a modernized version of the Soviet-made BMP-2 fitted with a new weapon station called Berezhok. The layout of the vehicle is similar to the previous version with the driver sits at the front of the vehicle on the left side with engine and transmission on his right, and a two-man turret mounted at the rear of the hull. The vehicle has a crew of three and can accommodate seven infantrymen.
The Berezhok turret keeps the same 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun as the original version of the BMP-2, but two missile launchers are mounted on each side of the turret, able to launch the 9M133 Kornet missile which is anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) intended for use against main battle tanks. The second armament also includes one 30mm AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher mounted at the rear of the roof turret.
The Berezhok turret is fitted with a new fire-control system and optics. The vehicle is equipped with a multi-channel optical system for the stabilization of view during firing. The vehicle has an advanced target detection system, a laser range-finder, and a thermal imaging system to improve the accuracy of target detection and mission efficiency.
An armament stabilizer and ballistic computer, as well as a BPK-3-42 gunner’s sight, are fitted to the vehicle to enable the firing of the main armament. The vehicle is also installed with a PL-1 laser illuminator. The roof of the turret is also fitted with a new panoramic sight for the commander providing a 360° view on the battlefield for observation and recognition of targets at any time of the day and night.
