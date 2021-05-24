Algeria has ordered one Chinese-made Pattani or Type 056 class corvette

According to information published by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) arms trade database, in 2020, Algeria has ordered a Chinese-made Pattani or Type 056 class corvette that will be delivered in 2023.The Patani is a class of corvette/OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel) built by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Two ships of this class are already in service with the Royal Thai Navy that were commissioned in 2005.In 20115/2016 China has delivered three c-28A frigates to Algeria. The three corvettes are fitted with a mix of Chinese and Western systems. The hull-mounted sonar will be of Chinese origin, but Algeria has selected Thales Smart-S Mk2 3D air and surface surveillance radar and Kelvin Hughes for the navigation radar. In recent years, Algeria has purchased a large amount of military equipment from China including SR-5 Multiple Rocket Launch Systems, armed drones CH-3 and CH-4, SM-4 120mm mortar carrier, and Red Arrow-12 anti-tank missiles.The Type 056 (NATO codename: Jiangdao) is a class of corvette that entered service with the People's Liberation Army Navy in 2012 as a replacement for the Type 037 series of patrol vessels. The ship uses a low radar cross-section hull design providing stealth technology. The anti-submarine warfare (ASW) variant, commonly known as Type 056A, has also entered service with the Chinese Navy.Type 056 has a length of 90 m, a beam of 11.14 m, a draught of 4 m, and a displacement of 1,500 tons. She is powered by 2 SEMT Pielstick PA6-STC diesel motors. The ship can reach a top speed of 25 knots (46 km/h) with a maximum cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles at 16 knots (30 km/h). She is a crew of 78 sailors.Type 056 is armed with one AK-176 76 mm naval gun, two 30 mm automatic cannons, 2 x 2-cell YJ-83 anti-ship missiles, amidships, one 8-cell FL-3000N SAM surface-to-air missile launcher, and triple 324 mm torpedo tubes.