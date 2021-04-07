Algeria has ordered 300 Russian-made BMPT-72 Terminator 2 fire support armored vehicles

According to information published by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ) arms trade database 2020, Algeria has ordered 300 BMPT-72 Terminator 2 tracked armored fire support vehicles from Russia.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
BMPT-72 Russian-made fire support tracked armored vehicle at KADEX, defense exhibition. (Picture source Army Recognition)
Since the year 2013, the Algerian has bought a significant number of land military equipment from Russia including 38 Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/cannon systems, 100 SA-17 Buk-M2 air defense missile systems based on tracked armored, 12 9P78 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system, and 203 T-90SA main battle tanks.
The BMP-72 also called Terminator 2 is a fire support tracked armored vehicle fully developed and designed by the company Uralvagonzavod and was unveiled for the first time to the public at the Russian Arms Expo 2013 defense exhibition in Nizhny Tagil (Russia). It is based on the chassis of the Russian-made main battle tank T-72. The vehicle offers new protection and firepower, especially in urban operations.
The main armament of the BMPT-72 turret consists of two 30mm automatic guns 2A42 and one PKTM 7.62mm coaxial machine gun which can be used against light armored vehicles and manpower. The guns can fire a wide range of ammunitions as APERS-T (Anti-Personnel ammunitions), HEF-I (High-explosive Fragmentation Incendiary), AP-T (Armour Piercing)., and KE (Kinetic Energy). Two anti-tank guided missile Ataka-T launcher units are mounted to each side of the turret. The anti-tank missile can engage a target up to a maximum distance of 6,000 m while the guns have a maximum range of 2,500 against light armored vehicles and 4,000 against light tactical vehicles and troops.
The BMPT-72 or Terminator 2 has a crew of three including a driver, commander, and gunner. The hull and turret of the BMPT-72 are made of steel armor and integrates the latest protection systems with explosive reactive armor (ERA) to the front of the turret, a detachable ERA module on the glacis plate, and applique ERA on the sides of the hull and turret.
According to Russian defense industry information, the BMPT-72 can be motorized with two types of engine, the original 850 hp B84MC or the new 1000 hp. B92C2 power plants, both are 12 cylinder V type multi-fuel, liquid-cooled Diesel engines. It can reach a maximum road speed of 60 km with a maximum cursing range of 500 km.
The BMPT-72 or Terminator 2 is fitted with an advanced automatic fire control system which can be used for terrain observation, target location, and detection on the move at day and night. A laser range finder is also available. The commander and the gunner of the BMPT-72 are equipped with control panels and LCD screen.
Algeria has ordered 300 Russian-made BMPT-72 Terminator 2 fire support armored vehicles | Defense News March 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
BMPT-72 Russian-made fire support tracked armored vehicle at KADEX, defense exhibition. (Picture source Army Recognition)
Since the year 2013, the Algerian has bought a significant number of land military equipment from Russia including 38 Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/cannon systems, 100 SA-17 Buk-M2 air defense missile systems based on tracked armored, 12 9P78 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system, and 203 T-90SA main battle tanks.
The BMP-72 also called Terminator 2 is a fire support tracked armored vehicle fully developed and designed by the company Uralvagonzavod and was unveiled for the first time to the public at the Russian Arms Expo 2013 defense exhibition in Nizhny Tagil (Russia). It is based on the chassis of the Russian-made main battle tank T-72. The vehicle offers new protection and firepower, especially in urban operations.
The main armament of the BMPT-72 turret consists of two 30mm automatic guns 2A42 and one PKTM 7.62mm coaxial machine gun which can be used against light armored vehicles and manpower. The guns can fire a wide range of ammunitions as APERS-T (Anti-Personnel ammunitions), HEF-I (High-explosive Fragmentation Incendiary), AP-T (Armour Piercing)., and KE (Kinetic Energy). Two anti-tank guided missile Ataka-T launcher units are mounted to each side of the turret. The anti-tank missile can engage a target up to a maximum distance of 6,000 m while the guns have a maximum range of 2,500 against light armored vehicles and 4,000 against light tactical vehicles and troops.
The BMPT-72 or Terminator 2 has a crew of three including a driver, commander, and gunner. The hull and turret of the BMPT-72 are made of steel armor and integrates the latest protection systems with explosive reactive armor (ERA) to the front of the turret, a detachable ERA module on the glacis plate, and applique ERA on the sides of the hull and turret.
According to Russian defense industry information, the BMPT-72 can be motorized with two types of engine, the original 850 hp B84MC or the new 1000 hp. B92C2 power plants, both are 12 cylinder V type multi-fuel, liquid-cooled Diesel engines. It can reach a maximum road speed of 60 km with a maximum cursing range of 500 km.
The BMPT-72 or Terminator 2 is fitted with an advanced automatic fire control system which can be used for terrain observation, target location, and detection on the move at day and night. A laser range finder is also available. The commander and the gunner of the BMPT-72 are equipped with control panels and LCD screen.
Algeria has ordered 300 Russian-made BMPT-72 Terminator 2 fire support armored vehicles | Defense News March 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)