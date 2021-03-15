What's new

Algeria 'Close' to Buying 14 Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers: Media

Su-34 fighter-bomber

The Algerian Air Force (AAF) is 'close' to sealing a long-discussed deal to purchase 14 units of Russia’s never-before-exported Su-34 medium-range fighter-bomber jets.

Multiple sources are stated to have told Menadefence that in January 2021, the production of the first batch of six Su-34s for Algeria has started. This batch must be ready before the end of 2021 and will be used for the training of Algerian Instructor pilots and maintenance personnel. Training will start in Russia from early 2022. The rest of the fourteen Su-34s will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has ordered some 20 Sukhoi Su-34 long range fighter-bombers from Sukhoi Company-known in Russia as ‘duckling’ for their unique nose design.

The order involves standard Su-34 aircraft with “certain alterations” based on the experience of the operation of several dozen aircraft in exercises and in combat over Syria, TASS said quoting sources from Sukhoi Aircraft Company, which manufacturs the Su-34. Another contract for the purchase of upgraded Su-34M planes is expected to be signed in 2021.

Russia Arms Sukhoi Su-34 Bombers In Syria With Air-to-Air Missiles

The ‘production for Algeria’ which several Middle East based media outlets referred to could be part of the 20 Su-34 for domestic Russian requirement.

There is no confirmation of either negotiations or a possible deal between Russia and Algeria. Russian Federal Military-Technical Cooperation (FMTC) which generally leads pre-sales negotiations has not commented on the current status of any Algeria-Russia deal for Su-34 jets.

Sukhoi Delivers last of 100 Su-34 Aircraft Order to Russian MoD
Algeria 'Close' to Buying 14 Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers: Media


Various media report said that Russia and Algeria came to an “acceptable deal” on the Su-34 jets after nearly eight years. Reports of an AAF- Russia deal for Su-34 jets have emerged in 2020 but none of them have been confirmed by either the FMTC or Rosobornexport, which is responsible for commercial transactions.

Algeria seems to be the favorite ‘ghost’ buyer of Russian armaments. Earlier reports said Algeria has signed a contract to buy 14 Russian Sukhoi Su-57 bombers in 2020. Middle-east based media outlets quoted Russia's Sputnik as saying that the government of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had bought the fighter aircrafts from Russia for nearly $2 billion. The reports turned out to be unfounded.

Scramble Magazine assesses that the Algerian variant will be called the Su-34ME and it is expected that the main difference between the version used by Russia, and the "ME" version acquired by Algeria, will be the Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) and other communications systems. The rest will be the same including the various weapons which were also tested and evaluated in and over Syria.

Algeria 'Close' to Buying 14 Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bombers: Media (defenseworld.net)
 
More junk to rot at the runways of another incompetent Airforce.

They should be investing in indigenisation and looking at partnering with Europe, America, or China.

Buying Russian unreliable jets seems to be a failed strategy.
 
Su-34 has a proven record in Syria. None was lost in the entire war.
 
What weapons can they buy? Why would Europe, the USA or China want to partner with them? EU and USA transferred hundreds of billions, factories and technology to raise up China and the Chinese. Look how that has worked out.
 
Yes, you better buy 3x times more expensive Western junk, keeping in mind they can sanction you every second and all this junk will be even more junk.
 
Not to mention the political strings attached to Western weapons.

Some people are too brainwashed by the Western propaganda apparatus.
 
Apart the strategic importance of the aircraft's capabilities, it is one of the world's most comfortable warplanes, contrary to stereotypes about Russian military designs. At least, Algerian pilots will fly with comfortable pilot seats, an urinal and a kitchen on missions that will last for hours.
 
Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback
Russia's New Heavy Strike Fighter







http://www.ausairpower.net/APA-Fullback.html



Why Russia Says Su-34 is Practically a ‘Fifth-Generation’ Fighter Jet​

Designed primarily for medium-range ground attack missions under any weather conditions, the Su-34 boasts a prodigious and constantly-expanding armaments suite.



Two advanced Su-34 variants are in development: an electronic warfare (EW) plane that can reportedly mask the movements of friendly fighters so effectively that it’s as though they “simply disappear from enemy radars,” and an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) variant for data-gathering operations. The baseline Su-34 configuration includes khibiny pods, a powerful jamming, and countermeasures system. Future specialized Su-34 models will ship with the new “Pika-M '' reconnaissance radar, boasting a detection range of up to 300 kilometers.

Designed primarily for medium-range ground attack missions under any weather conditions, the Su-34 boasts a prodigious and constantly-expanding armaments suite. Its 12 hardpoints are compatible with a slew of air-to-air, anti-ship, and air-to-ground, and cruise missiles, as well as numerous entries from Russia’s vast catalog of TV, laser, satellite-guided bombs.

...

Moscow was, by all accounts, immensely pleased with the Su-34’s Syrian performance: as Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov put it, "It [the Su-34] showed itself from the best side in the Syrian conflict and has an enormous modernization potential. It is practically a fifth-generation aircraft."

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/r...tically-‘fifth-generation’-fighter-jet-173518
 
The reply of the clueless...🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬


So far they kept the country safe and there is no freaking air force in the Med or in the Arab world or Africa that can tangle with them...
 
Most the western equipment, especially US made , sold to the Arab armies are old generation systems with a fresh coat of paint..no more no less...Egypt has 250 or more of worthless F16, the mirages, the Rafales are not any better..the only thing seemely potent are the amigos and the Su that they acquired lately..even those are barely passable and does not constitue a deterrent to Israel, to Turkey or to Ethiopia...
 
