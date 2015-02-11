Algeria calls for expelling Israel from African Union:

Algeria calls for expelling Israel from AU Algeria has taken vigorous steps with several African countries to revoke Israel's observer status at the African Union (AU), local media reported on Sunday. Local El-Waq3 quoted official sources...

Report: 14 countries to form block against Israel's membership of African Union Israel's return to the African Union (AU) as an observer state has sparked a huge backlash in the continent with as many as 14 countries said to be ready to form a block to reject the occupation sta...

