Algeria calls for expelling Israel from African Union

Algeria calls for expelling Israel from African Union:
Last week, Israel was introduced by some African states as an Observer in the African Union. Wasting no time, Algeria today has requested the ousting of Israel from the African Union and has obtained the necessary votes to do so. 14 countries now forming block against Israel's membership of African Union.

Algeria calls for expelling Israel from AU

Algeria has taken vigorous steps with several African countries to revoke Israel's observer status at the African Union (AU), local media reported on Sunday. Local El-Waq3 quoted official sources...
Report: 14 countries to form block against Israel's membership of African Union

Israel's return to the African Union (AU) as an observer state has sparked a huge backlash in the continent with as many as 14 countries said to be ready to form a block to reject the occupation sta...
