Algeria buys 14 stealth fighters from Russia, report says

The Su-50s are a bargain they run at about 42 million apiece. 2 billion for 14 must def include a lot of weapons, spares, training, and support.



Pakistan should work closely with Russia to procure 42 Su-50s for long range strike missions. Our defence officials are great negotiators and we can get them for 2.4 bn including weapons. We can offer Russians a stake in building the Iran-Pakistan and Turkmenistan-Pakistan Gas pipelines as well as refineries as well as taking over Pakistan steel mills itself (which the soviets built in the 70s).



Russians have been showing a great willingness to invest in Pakistan with Pakistan still having huge ownership of the projects take the north south gas pipeline that russia is building. Even China has not been able to offer such great terms to Pakistan. There is easily potential for another 5bn in short term russian investment even after the 2bn north-south pipeline project.