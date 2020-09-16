What's new

Algeria buys 14 stealth fighters from Russia, report says

Algeria buys 14 stealth fighters from Russia, report says
Algeria has signed a contract to buy 14 Russian Sukhoi Su-57 bombers as the arms race with its neighbour Morocco intensifies, a Moroccan news site reported.

Media outlets quoted Russia's Sputnik as saying that the government of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had bought the fighter aircrafts from Russia for nearly $2 billion.

According to reports, Algeria and Russia signed the agreement more than a year after they announced their intention to make the transaction.

The Algerian website Mina Defence reported in 2019 a possible arms deal between Algeria and Russia, while indicating that the reason behind Morocco's decision to purchase F-16 fighter falcons was Russia's anticipated deal with Algeria.

The United States, Morocco's main arms supplier, announced last August that the final steps were completed for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Morocco.

Meanwhile, recent data published by the Center for International Policy (CIP) has shown that Morocco purchases 91% of its arms from the US, more than any other country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Meanwhile, Algeria, Russia's most loyal arms customer, obtains 67 per cent of its weapons from the Russian military industries and buys the rest from China and Germany.

Mina Defence said that if the rumours about the arms deal are correct, Algeria will become the first country on the southern coast of the Mediterranean to have stealth and fifth-generation fighter aircrafts, after being the first country to acquire fourth-generation fighter jets.

Algeria, which became the 28th strongest military force globally, out of 138 countries in 2020, according to Global Power, seeks to maintain its position by making multiple purchases to modernise and expand its military hardware.

The Su-50s are a bargain they run at about 42 million apiece. 2 billion for 14 must def include a lot of weapons, spares, training, and support.

Pakistan should work closely with Russia to procure 42 Su-50s for long range strike missions. Our defence officials are great negotiators and we can get them for 2.4 bn including weapons. We can offer Russians a stake in building the Iran-Pakistan and Turkmenistan-Pakistan Gas pipelines as well as refineries as well as taking over Pakistan steel mills itself (which the soviets built in the 70s).

Russians have been showing a great willingness to invest in Pakistan with Pakistan still having huge ownership of the projects take the north south gas pipeline that russia is building. Even China has not been able to offer such great terms to Pakistan. There is easily potential for another 5bn in short term russian investment even after the 2bn north-south pipeline project.
 
Old news, Algeria is not , contrary to the many believe that is bolstering her army against Morocco. Morocco was not and still not considered as a threat to Algeria , Morocco might think the contrary, but Algeria is arming itself against Nato...and now against the Arab NATO...
 
Sadly it was against them they don't trust each other. This two brotherly countries need to put this insignificiant Western Sahara issues aside and find a solution via talks. You only have each other at the end of the day.

This report is from Morocco world news take it with a grain of salt


Morocco’s F-16 Purchase Pushes Algeria to Order Russian Fighter Jets



An Algerian news outlet said Morocco’s recent F-16 purchases motivated Algeria’s decision.
By
Safaa Kasraoui
-


Nov 23, 2020


Rabat – Algerian media are reporting that Algeria signed a contract to purchase 14 Russian Su-57 fighter jets because of Morocco’s military strength.

The media are quoting Russia’s Sputnik News, which reported that Tebboune’s government bought the jet fighters from Russia for nearly $2 billion, citing Avia.pro.

According to Sputnik’s reporting, Algeria and Russia signed the deal more than a year after announcing their intent.

In 2019, Algerian outlet Menadefense announced the news about the potential agreement with Russia. According to Menadefense, Morocco’s decision to order 25 F-16 Vipers “would have motivated Algeria’s rapid decision-making.”



In August, the US announced finalizing the contract for Morocco’s F-16 aircraft purchase.

The US is Morocco’s main arms supplier.

Recent data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that Morocco leads the MENA region in terms of the percentage of arms it acquires from the US.

The US supplies 91% of Morocco’s arms. The remainder comes from France (9%) and the UK (0.3%).

After the US, Russia is the second-largest arms supplier to the MENA region.

Algeria is one of the most loyal arms clients of Russia, which supplies 67% of Algiers’ arms.

Algeria sources the remainder of its arms from China (13%) and Germany (11%).

Menadefense said that the rumored purchase would make Algeria the first country on the “southern shore of the Mediterranean to have stealth aircraft and 5th generation aircraft after being the first to introduce 4th generation aircraft.”

Algeria ranks 28 out of 138 countries in terms of potential military strength, according to Global Fire Power.

The North African country seeks to maintain the position through multiple purchases to upgrade and expand military equipment. The newest purchase comes amid a crisis, with the COVID-19 pandemic weighing down the country’s economy.

Data from Statista shows the unemployment rate stood at 11.53% in 2020.

Calls for reforms swept the country in the past few years, leading to the collapse of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s regime.

Protests continue despite the election of Abdelmajid Tebboune as president. Tebboune served as a top official under Bouteflika’s administration.

The country continues to face an economic crisis due to unstable oil prices. Algeria’s economy depends heavily on its oil and gas sector.

Algeria-Morocco relations

Understanding the motive pushing Algeria to purchase the jets amid Morocco’s decision to upgrade its military equipment requires a look at relations between the two countries.

Morocco and Algeria share cold relations due to several political issues, including Algiers’ position on Western Sahara.

While Morocco seeks to defend its territorial integrity against Polisario’s provocations, Algeria continues to arm and finance the separatist group and backs its independence claims.

Algeria also hosts the Polisario Front in its Tindouf territory and supports its maneuvers, which regularly defy UN resolutions.

Recently, Algeria condemned Morocco’s peaceful actions in Gueruerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border, but turned a deaf ear to Polisario’s maneuvers in the region.

Algeria repeatedly condemned Morocco’s actions through sharing hostile statements, intervening in Morocco’s domestic affairs.


On November 13, Morocco announced it mobilized members of its Royal Armed Forces in Guerguerat after Polisario sent civilians to protest in the region. The illegal protests caused a three-week blockade at the vital crossing point for trade.

Despite the UN’s repeated condemnatory statements, Polisario’s protesters refused to leave the buffer zone.

The Moroccan government said that the situation forced it to act to ensure the safety of civilians and the flow of goods in the region.
 
You are as deluded as most Arab pdf, Morocco has never been a concern to Algeria..not in the past, not now not in the future..Morocco can bearely handle to Polisario as we speak know, to tangle with Algeria is like finding a solace with a suicide...especially now after Bouteflika was evinced from his seat...
 
I bet Algeria is preparing for possible attempts of Western powers to re-colonize Africa, like they did in Libya and in Mali etc.
 
Su-57 is completely overkill for Algeria ... like way too overkill. Having said this, if the around 40 to 50 million a piece price tag is real, which I highly highly doubt if the capabilities functions as advertised, then it is one hell of a bargain. But I doubt this though.
 
That is good for North Africa.. now you can be sure Morocco will get the F-35..
 
Nobody knows of the F22 and F35 capabilities either., but the US is pushing the later down the throat of the NATO members..If Algeria chose it, it mean it has some teeth otherwise she wouldn’t, and India is looking at two seats version, that would interest Algeria too.
 
