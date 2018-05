It seems finally that the Algerian Navy has made its choice for the replacement of the Coastal Defense Styx. After almost a decade of studies and negotiations, the choice would have been the Chinese hypersonic long-range missile CX-1. For a long time the naval track was the Russian missile system bastion based on the missile Yakhont. Judged too expensive it was question of replacing it with Bale-E, cheaper, more standard because based on the missile KH35 already in the Algerian army, but subsonic and having a smaller range than that of the Bastion.This is the site of the Ministry of National Defense which showed the visit of the secretary general of the Chinese company ALIT which produces this system and who handed a commemorative model to the chief of staff of the Naval Forces, the Major General BENMEDDAH Mahfoud, April 26th.The CX-1 displays on paper much higher performance than the Yakhont or Brahmos, currently leaders in their category on the export market.Charge: 280 KgSpeed: Mach 3 to 17,000 mEngine: RamjetRange: 40 to 280 KmThree coastal defense regiments are currently operating in Algeria, so it is natural that this acquisition will involve at least three regiments.