Alert: Train Derailment (developing)

RescueRanger said: narrow gauge tracks in Sindh are pre-partition, I mean WTAF! We are in 2021 and still relying on tracks laid down by the British. Click to expand...

Uhh narrow gauge?We're on an operational broad-gauge same as India, very different from the rest of the world.The Sindh ML1 is very well maintained in terms of operational health.This is because we haven't automated the signaling system and rely on humans that rely on radio calls to change/stop the tracks on loop-lines.