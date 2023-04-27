What's new

Alert 🚨 Multiple Terror Attacks ongoing KPK

🚨 for all members. Presently there are three live terror Attucks ongoing in KPK:

Attack 1 : Lakki Marwat - attack outside army/fc camp next to degree college.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651659963838926848

Two further attacks being reported targeting checkpoints manned by security forces in KPK.

TJP have claimed responsibility

1682622547355.png


Update:

Mir Kalam, Tank District & Janikhel, Bannu, reports of heavy exchange of gunfire between security forces and suspected terrorists.
 
State is orchestrating and overseeing these false flags to justify the quasi-martial law in place in the country.
 
All this is to delay and stop elections until IK is eliminated. If you want to stop
terrorism then pick up weapons head to GHQ.
 
Iron Shrappenel said:
Ab yeh TJP ka ya makhlooq hai ?
Click to expand...
Whatever it is, it's under the auspices of the GHQ....

According to the previous DJ Ice Pyaar, "humari marzi kay beghari yahan tu parinda bhi par nahi mar sakta" and now the whole province is being overrun by terrorists. This is only possible with the marzi of GHQ sepoys.
 
SaadH said:
Whatever it is, it's under the auspices of the GHQ....

According to the previous DJ Ice Pyaar, "humari marzi kay beghari yahan tu parinda bhi par nahi mar sakta" and now the whole province is being overrun by terrorists. This is only possible with the marzi of GHQ sepoys.
Click to expand...
I'd consider it the works of chutiya².
Imran Khan's stupid zid of repatriating TTP and Bajwa not giving 2 Fs about it as he was busy making property deals.
Elections have happened in worse conditions.
 

