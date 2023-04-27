Alert 🚨 Multiple Terror Attacks ongoing KPK

RescueRanger
🚨 for all members. Presently there are three live terror Attucks ongoing in KPK:
Attack 1 : Lakki Marwat - attack outside army/fc camp next to degree college.
Two further attacks being reported targeting checkpoints manned by security forces in KPK.
TJP have claimed responsibility
Update:
Mir Kalam, Tank District & Janikhel, Bannu, reports of heavy exchange of gunfire between security forces and suspected terrorists.
Update:
