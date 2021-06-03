Alert: IED Blast - Quetta

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 8,200
- 130
- Country
-
- Location
-
--- OPEN ---
Time: 1841 PST
Date: 06/02/2021
Location: Khoratabad, Quetta Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 3 = 3 child fatalities.
Type of Incident: Grenade Attack
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have carried out a grenade attack on a security checkpost near the Kharotabad refugee camp, killing 3 children.
Informational: Suspected BLA involvement.
--- Message Ends ---
Time: 1841 PST
Date: 06/02/2021
Location: Khoratabad, Quetta Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 3 = 3 child fatalities.
Type of Incident: Grenade Attack
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have carried out a grenade attack on a security checkpost near the Kharotabad refugee camp, killing 3 children.
Informational: Suspected BLA involvement.
--- Message Ends ---