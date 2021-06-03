What's new

Alert: IED Blast - Quetta

--- OPEN ---
Time: 1841 PST

Date: 06/02/2021

Location: Khoratabad, Quetta Balochistan, Pakistan

Casualties: 3 = 3 child fatalities.

Type of Incident: Grenade Attack

Circumstances: Unknown offenders have carried out a grenade attack on a security checkpost near the Kharotabad refugee camp, killing 3 children.

Informational: Suspected BLA involvement.
--- Message Ends ---
 
