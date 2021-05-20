RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 8,119
- 127
- Country
-
- Location
-
--- OPEN ---
Time: 15:54 PST
Date: 05/21/2021
Location: Chaman, Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 15 = 5 fatal, 10 injured.
Type of Incident: undetermined IED
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have used an IED to target a vehicle of JUI leader during a protest held in support of Palestine.
--- Message Ends ---
Time: 15:54 PST
Date: 05/21/2021
Location: Chaman, Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 15 = 5 fatal, 10 injured.
Type of Incident: undetermined IED
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have used an IED to target a vehicle of JUI leader during a protest held in support of Palestine.
--- Message Ends ---