ALERT: IED blast in Chaman, Balochistan

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
8,119
127
14,199
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
--- OPEN ---
Time: 15:54 PST
Date: 05/21/2021
Location: Chaman, Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 15 = 5 fatal, 10 injured.
Type of Incident: undetermined IED
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have used an IED to target a vehicle of JUI leader during a protest held in support of Palestine.
--- Message Ends ---
 
It would appear that the IED was planted in a motorcycle. Please see image below:
PBI 1.png

Seat of blast circled in red. Blast Overpressure direction indicates approximate location of the motorcycle.
 
