Alert: Hyderabad Train derailment

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
as received:
--- OPEN ---
Time: 0753 PST
Date: 06/09/2021
Location: Hyderabad, Sindh
Casualties: tbc
Type of Incident: incident: train derailment - Khyber Main compartment.
--- Message Ends ---
Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derails near Hyderabad | SAMAA
A carriage of the Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derailed near Hyderabad Wednesday afternoon, Pakistan Railways officials said. The train coming from Peshawar was moving at a slow pace at the time, according to railways officials. The driver immediately applied the brakes and there were no...
www.samaa.tv