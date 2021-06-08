What's new

Alert: Hyderabad Train derailment

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
8,224
135
14,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
as received:

--- OPEN ---
Time: 0753 PST
Date: 06/09/2021
Location: Hyderabad, Sindh
Casualties: tbc
Type of Incident: incident: train derailment - Khyber Main compartment.
--- Message Ends ---
Update

www.samaa.tv

Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derails near Hyderabad | SAMAA

A carriage of the Karachi-bound Khyber Mail derailed near Hyderabad Wednesday afternoon, Pakistan Railways officials said. The train coming from Peshawar was moving at a slow pace at the time, according to railways officials. The driver immediately applied the brakes and there were no...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom