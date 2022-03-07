What's new

Aleem Khan's Group Joins Jahangir Tareen Group

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,699
0
1,882
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This tell loudly how Imran Khan treats his party and leaders. He thinks he is a towering figure all just listen and bow their heads. In this environment only sycophants become big and surround you. PPP and Zardari are these kinds of parties, they are actually worse. IK will suffer consequences but at this stage of country IK ouster will not be good.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,968
5
13,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
This tell loudly how Imran Khan treats his party and leaders. He thinks he is a towering figure all just listen and bow their heads. In this environment only sycophants become big and surround you. PPP and Zardari are these kinds of parties, they are actually worse. IK will suffer consequences but at this stage of country IK ouster will not be good.
Click to expand...

You must be an idiot to say this. Both Jahangir tareen and Aleem khan were removed from ministries and party hierarchy die to financial mismanagement, corruption and cases against them.

Ehtesaab kry party members Ka pir b Bura, naa kry to party leaders ko nawaazne wala.
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
837
2
1,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
RealNapster said:
You must be an idiot to say this. Both Jahangir tareen and Aleem khan were removed from ministries and party hierarchy die to financial mismanagement, corruption and cases against them.

Ehtesaab kry party members Ka pir b Bura, naa kry to party leaders ko nawaazne wala.
Click to expand...
You just dont remove your knights, shehzad akbar will not come now to help IK win another election.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,968
5
13,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wikki019 said:
You just dont remove your knights, shehzad akbar will not come now to help IK win another election.
Click to expand...

What if the knight is corrupt, do irregularities and damage your repotation by creating artificial shortages of commodities and hence creating headache for you ?

What if the knight launderd money to other countries and you were against money laundering since day one ? Will you still shout my knights my knights ???
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
837
2
1,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
RealNapster said:
What if the knight is corrupt, do irregularities and damage your repotation by creating artificial shortages of commodities and hence creating headache for you ?

What if the knight launderd money to other countries and you were against money laundering since day one ? Will you still shout my knights my knights ???
Click to expand...
All of them are corrupt,
only because of internal politics of PTI one group overwhlmed Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and IK played it stupid at whole new level. He will learn it hard way. Qureshi will Run, Shahzad akbar is not there. Who will save him?
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,887
-1
10,333
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wikki019 said:
You just dont remove your knights, shehzad akbar will not come now to help IK win another election.
Click to expand...
Who is he ? PTI got 5 million extra votes then PMLN in 2018 elections , do you believe that all the lead was due to Shahzad akbar ? :lol:
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,699
0
1,882
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RealNapster said:
You must be an idiot to say this. Both Jahangir tareen and Aleem khan were removed from ministries and party hierarchy die to financial mismanagement, corruption and cases against them.

Ehtesaab kry party members Ka pir b Bura, naa kry to party leaders ko nawaazne wala.
Click to expand...
If they were sheer corrupt, Imran Khan did not know in the past whatever 15-20 years?
I am not in favor of corruption or irregularities...but there are questions against Khusro, and amer kiyani too. I am outsider, you may be insider and put facts here.
Tureen and Aleem are just examples...
IK choices in many cases, only blind supporters can say yes. If you are one...please continue.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,968
5
13,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wikki019 said:
All of them are corrupt,
only because of internal politics of PTI one group overwhlmed Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and IK played it stupid at whole new level. He will learn it hard way. Qureshi will Run, Shahzad akbar is not there. Who will save him?
Click to expand...

Aleem khan and Jahangir tareen are certified and validated corrupts. And that's why they were removed from party hierarchy. This made things difficult for PTI and IK but jab aap transparency or ehtesaab Kay naam pe aty Hy to uska yahe MATLAB hota Hy. Ehtesaab shuru he Ghar se hota hy

imadul said:
If they were sheer corrupt, Imran Khan did not know in the past whatever 15-20 years?
I am not in favor of corruption or irregularities...but there are questions against Khusro, and amer kiyani too. I am outsider, you may be insider and put facts here.
Tureen and Aleem are just examples...
IK choices in many cases, only blind supporters can say yes. If you are one...please continue.
Click to expand...

Yar ajeeb log ho... Chalo I will ask him to take back JT and Aleem khan and give them high posts preferably ministries. Tab Khush hongy aap ya tab b koi na koi issue pakar Lena ?

To be fair. Jis jis ki inquiry bet rahe Hy ( internal and external; JT inquiry was conducted by IK himself i.e internal) ya jis his la court case ban Raha usko IK remove kr Raha. He can not remove all the party hierarchy on sayings of random dudes. Courts me sabit ho ya IK inquiry karway ya koi or krway to Jo b naam Ganda nikly GA jaay GA. He even removed Minister of law in KP on these charges. And that's exactly why we support him
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
641
3
1,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ousting the corrupt PTI leaders is the right decision. It was the moral thing to do. But doing moral things have dire consequences. Imran Khan, and in turn, the people of Pakistan must face the wrath of the feudal lords. Allah appoints tyrants on the people who are themselves thugs, dishonest and cruel. This is what will happen again.

Imran khan always used to say that if the top brass is free of corruption, the piousness will trickle down to the common man. I always disagreed; the change always comes from the bottom. But there is still no change in the top brass, let alone the people.

How do we even educate millions of people, so they can make better decisions? I don't see a way out in the foreseeable future.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,605
2
6,008
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
imadul said:
If they were sheer corrupt, Imran Khan did not know in the past whatever 15-20 years?
I am not in favor of corruption or irregularities...but there are questions against Khusro, and amer kiyani too. I am outsider, you may be insider and put facts here.
Tureen and Aleem are just examples...
IK choices in many cases, only blind supporters can say yes. If you are one...please continue.
Click to expand...


Shows your level of knowledge and maturity.
I am not going to help you. Google your self and see what happened to Aleem and Jahangir.

There is a big difference between punishments handed down by the court and mere accusations …
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Long-standing ties with PML-N will continue: Jahangir Tareen
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader accuses Jahangir Tareen of attempting to topple PM Imran Khan's govt
Replies
0
Views
410
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt should keep everthing aside and focus on reducing inflation: Jahangir Tareen
Replies
3
Views
297
fisher1
fisher1
muhammadhafeezmalik
Tareen announces like-minded group
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Zibago
More MPAs from Tareen group meet Buzdar
Replies
0
Views
197
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom