Aleem Khan's Group Joins Jahangir Tareen Group

This tell loudly how Imran Khan treats his party and leaders. He thinks he is a towering figure all just listen and bow their heads. In this environment only sycophants become big and surround you. PPP and Zardari are these kinds of parties, they are actually worse. IK will suffer consequences but at this stage of country IK ouster will not be good.
You must be an idiot to say this. Both Jahangir tareen and Aleem khan were removed from ministries and party hierarchy die to financial mismanagement, corruption and cases against them.
Ehtesaab kry party members Ka pir b Bura, naa kry to party leaders ko nawaazne wala.
All of them are corrupt,What if the knight is corrupt, do irregularities and damage your repotation by creating artificial shortages of commodities and hence creating headache for you ?
What if the knight launderd money to other countries and you were against money laundering since day one ? Will you still shout my knights my knights ???
If they were sheer corrupt, Imran Khan did not know in the past whatever 15-20 years?
All of them are corrupt,
only because of internal politics of PTI one group overwhlmed Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan and IK played it stupid at whole new level. He will learn it hard way. Qureshi will Run, Shahzad akbar is not there. Who will save him?
I am not in favor of corruption or irregularities...but there are questions against Khusro, and amer kiyani too. I am outsider, you may be insider and put facts here.
Tureen and Aleem are just examples...
IK choices in many cases, only blind supporters can say yes. If you are one...please continue.
