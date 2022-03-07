Aleem Khan's Group Joins Jahangir Tareen Group

Ousting the corrupt PTI leaders is the right decision. It was the moral thing to do. But doing moral things have dire consequences. Imran Khan, and in turn, the people of Pakistan must face the wrath of the feudal lords. Allah appoints tyrants on the people who are themselves thugs, dishonest and cruel. This is what will happen again.



Imran khan always used to say that if the top brass is free of corruption, the piousness will trickle down to the common man. I always disagreed; the change always comes from the bottom. But there is still no change in the top brass, let alone the people.



How do we even educate millions of people, so they can make better decisions? I don't see a way out in the foreseeable future.