AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah -AL Mintaqatun AL Aṣ Ahrāttun' ALan Naf e Ud ALH Ejr ALY Umamah - ALW e Adi AL Irdh ALA Ar e Ad ALB Anubiyyah ALH An Nifa ALH Ad Ejr ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - ALM Uḥāfaẓat ALʿUlā ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah - Rare Statue has been unveiled at Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre - Museum.



AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - AL Mintaqatun AL Aṣ Ahrāttun' ALan Naf e Ud ALH Ejr ALY Umamah - ALW e Adi AL Irdh ALA Ar e Ad ALB Anubiyyah ALH An Nifa ALH Ad Ejr ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - ALM Uḥāfaẓat ALʿUlā ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah - Rare Statue measuring 2.3 meters in height which represents a realistic rendering of a masculine figure standing upright and in a static frontal pose.



Carved in Sandstone and Positioned with arms aligned to either side and legs straight, the 800kg statue, which is missing head, most probably depicts ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah - Sultan, if not a ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah - AL AK e Ad - Akahin or a praying figure.



ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah - AL AK e Ad Sultan Akahin statue’s unveiling on Tuesday, 6th September 2022 in Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre - Museum - Oriental Antiquities Hall is significant in that this marks the beginning of a collaboration between Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Heritage Museums and ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Khātam AL Anbiyā - AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL ALameen - ALM Ahdiyyah AL Ish Ayyatun AL Ish ah Sultan AL Ar Aisun ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Umiyyah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Aneefiyyah - Arr Ashidun AL Abas e Ad Va AL Ummam e Ad - ALM Amlukiyyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - Establishment Authority Royal Commission for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - AL Mintaqatun AL Aṣ Ahrāttun' ALan Naf e Ud ALH Ejr ALY Umamah - ALW e Adi AL Irdh ALA Ar e Ad ALB Anubiyyah ALH An Nifa ALH Ad Ejr ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - ALM Uḥāfaẓat ALʿUlā.



Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre - Museum Director Laurence des Cars told AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - News Media Agency - Television Channel Station - AL Arabiyyah that “The statue is a very important Symbol of Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia Cultural Cooperation with AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - Establishment Authority.”



“This is a Masterpiece of Ancient Sculpture that testifies to the Archaeological Research undertaken by AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - Establishment Authority for more than 20 years, often in collaboration with Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia.



“Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre - Museum are very happy to be able to present for Five Years to Visitors Individuals to Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre this masterpiece in the context of Kingdom of Latinium - Stato della Città del Lutetia - Rue de Rivoli Louvre - Museum Collections of ALJ Az Ur AL Arabiyah. This stands as a strong symbol of this Collaboration.”



The statue was discovered at AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah -AL Mintaqatun AL Aṣ Ahrāttun' ALan Naf e Ud ALH Ejr ALY Umamah - ALW e Adi AL Irdh ALA Ar e Ad ALB Anubiyyah ALH An Nifa ALH Ad Ejr ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - ALM Uḥāfaẓat ALʿUlā Archaeological Site ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um Att Eh Az Ibun ALE Umrattun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah during excavations conducted by teams directed by AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah -AL Mintaqatun AL Aṣ Ahrāttun' ALan Naf e Ud ALH Ejr ALY Umamah - ALW e Adi AL Irdh ALA Ar e Ad ALB Anubiyyah ALH An Nifa ALH Ad Ejr - AL Markazun Arr Iy e Aḍ - ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Khātam AL Anbiyā - AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL ALameen - ALM Ahdiyyah AL Ish Ayyatun AL Ish ah Sultan AL Ar Aisun ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Umiyyah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Aneefiyyah - Arr Ashidun AL Abas e Ad Va AL Ummam e Ad - ALM Amlukiyyah ALJ Amiah Ish Ah Sultan Ishiekh Arr Aisun ALM Arhuma Suʿūd ibn ʿAbd al ʿAzīz Āl Suʿūd from 2003 to 2019.



This dates back to around 2,800 years ago, when ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah was one of the most important trade route stations of the Ancient World. Around the Second Half of the 1st millennium BCE, ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun AL Adnaniyyah Va EL Ihaniyyah was ruled by the kings of the AL Ihyan tribe, who retained power for several centuries.