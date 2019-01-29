/ Register

Alcoholism in pakistan the elephant In the room no one wants to talk about

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by TheSpeakerOfFact, Jan 29, 2019 at 5:31 AM.

    TheSpeakerOfFact

    So I'm a doctor and one of my colleagues who is a young doctor he is a gora he told me he visited Pakistan(him and friends were travelling through asia) with some friends and they stayed at one of there friends house, his mamoo who owned this house broke open a few bottles of champagne for all these goras and his nephew, allot of people who've gone to certain pakistani universities have told me similar things that when they come to Europe the party scene is much wilder in Pakistan. There is another guy I work with who's Pakistani he told me that if your invited out by people etc and they want to show you a good time what they mean by that is taking shots and going out drinking. So I wanted to ask is drinking Sheraab a rampant issue, which many people are involved in behind closed doors?
     
